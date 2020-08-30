1,124 held across Kerala for Covid protocol violation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Saturday arrested 1,124 persons in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 2,575 cases were registered and 110 vehicles seized. The police identified as many as 10,013 people who did not wear facemasks while seven cases were registered for quarantine violation.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases and the threat of community transmission, Thiruvananthapuram Rural has the most number of violators in the state. Within the Rural limits, 450 persons were arrested and 614 cases registered. All other districts, except Kollam city and Rural, reported violations below 100. Kollam city limits recorded 264 cases while Rural recorded 770. However, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts — which have also had spikes in positive cases — witnessed fewer violations.