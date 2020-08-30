Covid patient’s kin alleges rude conduct from staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding to several reports of improper care for Covid patients at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the family of a cancer patient who tested positive for the coronavirus infection has now alleged that the condition at the Covid ward of the MCH is anything but ideal. The patient’s relatives on Saturday cited reasons from delay in providing food to rude conduct by the medical staff.

The patient, a Gulf returnee, contracted the virus while under treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and was moved to the MCH on Thursday. He was under quarantine before being admitted to RCC.

“Not a single meal of the day was given on time. Breakfast was given by 10am and lunch by 3pm. The ward itself is unkempt. We asked if it’s possible to get a pay ward. Instead of giving us a straightforward reply, he was summoned by a junior doctor and told rather rudely that if he wanted a pay ward, he should go to a private hospital,” a relative of the patient told TNSE.

After the complaint, the food timing was sorted out by the authorities concerned. The alleged incident of rude behaviour happened on Friday. “More than the lack of cleanliness, the issue is the lack of empathy on the part of the staff. He was dizzy and unwell when he was called by the doctor. Such treatment of patients shouldn’t continue,” the relative added.