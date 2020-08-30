Results of all exams to be published soon, says KU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has said the results of various examinations are being published in a phased manner due to the present Covid-19 situation and has promised candidates that the process would be completed soon. The university, in a statement, said all examinations, including those of distance education courses, could be completed only by June 25 due to the Covid-19 situation. The practical examinations concluded on August 20.

The varsity said it had started evaluation process for theory papers from June 25. Due to the university’s decision to publish results in a phased manner, the results of CBCS BA, BSc and BCom examinations were published. Of the 32,627 students who wrote these examinations, 20,687 passed, while the results of 810 candidates were withheld due to technical reasons.

“The evaluation process for the other examinations is under way and all the results, including the withheld results, will be published after the Onam holidays. Besides, a special examination is being held from September 15 for students who could not appear for the exams earlier due to the Covid situation,” Controller of Examinations Gopakumar N said.