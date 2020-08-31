98% of COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district due to local transmission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the call for remaining cautious against the novel coronavirus, the situation in the capital district remains unabated. It turned out that 98% of the cases reported on Sunday occurred due to local transmission, which means that of the 310 cases, 305 were due to direct or indirect contact.

The district had 41 cases whose source of infection remained unknown.

One COVID death was confirmed on the day, after swab samples of 64-year-old Palayyan of Parassala who died on August 27 tested positive.

“The virus is still spreading. The lone way to control the spread is when every single person makes a deliberate effort to follow the COVID protocol. Everyone should follow social distancing, wear facemasks, and wash hands. But at various places, people tend to flout the rules which may result in worsening of the situation,” said an officer at the District Medical Office.

At the same time, the most number of cases were reported from Petta (9), Perumathura (8), Pozhiyoor (6), Kochuthoppu (5), Ottasekharamangalam (5) and others.

The district at present has 19,723 persons under house surveillance, 585 under institutional quarantine, and 3,983 under hospital isolation.

On Sunday, 856 were admitted to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms.