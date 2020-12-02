STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A covenant with misery

 Living in a crammed tarpaulin tent on one side of the busy Container Road in Kochi, Santhi S still hopes that her life will limp back to normal.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Santhi and her children in front of their small shack made of tarpaulin on Container Road in Kochi| A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Living in a crammed tarpaulin tent on one side of the busy Container Road in Kochi, Santhi S still hopes that her life will limp back to normal. The 44-year-old who grabbed headlines over the offer to sell organs to treat her ailing children continues to survive with the handful of pennies donated. The placard announcing her organ donation offer remains untouched. Though Health Minister K K Shailaja, the local administration and private organisations promised help, nothing has been materialised yet.

The six-member family is struggling to figure a way out for medical care and pay off their debts. “Since the flood in 2018, life has been embroiled in misery. Three of my children met with accidents in the last two years. Another daughter continues to nurse the aftereffects of injuries caused by an accident in 2013. A son of mine has fits. Since September 20, we’ve been offered a bagful of promises,” says a teary-eyed Santhi, who is concerned about snakes from the backwaters and antisocials. The boys have been taking turns at night to safeguard them.

Last year, 26-year-old Rajesh Kumar, the eldest offspring, suffered a grievous injury in a bike accident which broke his skull. The accident forced him into a coma for two months. However, Rs 40 lakh is required for his surgery. “That accident emptied our pockets. Even though my skull has been medically operated upon, things aren’t fine,” says Rajesh who used be a DJ and a part-time employee at a petrol pump.

Recently, 16-year-old Sajeev, the younger son was hit by a car in front of the family. “It happened right in front of my eyes,” says a welled up Rajesh. “The bridge of his nose was broken and his patellas were severely injured. Despite our requests, the car owner did not support us,” he says. 

Vows in vain
The family alleged that the health minister and private organisations haven’t paid heed ever since their initial assurance. “Many of them just turned up for publicity. The government vowed to cover our medical expenses and clear debts over C20 lakh. Though we contacted the authorities repeatedly, we haven’t received any responses. There was an instance wherein some individuals demanded us to return the money they donated,” says Santhi.  

The younger children Ranjith, (23), Sajith, (20), Sajeev, (16), and Jessica (11) fared well in academics but have quit their studies amid the struggle. “Sajeev received full A+ in last year’s SSLC exam. Sajith got admission for UG. But how can I fund their education?” she says.
Health Minister K K Shailaja was unavailable for comment.

Support Santhi
Bank details
Account No: 10160100205210
IFSC Code: FDRL0001016
Mob: +918606236498, +918891390742

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp