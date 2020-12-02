A covenant with misery

Kiran Narayanan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Living in a crammed tarpaulin tent on one side of the busy Container Road in Kochi, Santhi S still hopes that her life will limp back to normal. The 44-year-old who grabbed headlines over the offer to sell organs to treat her ailing children continues to survive with the handful of pennies donated. The placard announcing her organ donation offer remains untouched. Though Health Minister K K Shailaja, the local administration and private organisations promised help, nothing has been materialised yet.

The six-member family is struggling to figure a way out for medical care and pay off their debts. “Since the flood in 2018, life has been embroiled in misery. Three of my children met with accidents in the last two years. Another daughter continues to nurse the aftereffects of injuries caused by an accident in 2013. A son of mine has fits. Since September 20, we’ve been offered a bagful of promises,” says a teary-eyed Santhi, who is concerned about snakes from the backwaters and antisocials. The boys have been taking turns at night to safeguard them.

Last year, 26-year-old Rajesh Kumar, the eldest offspring, suffered a grievous injury in a bike accident which broke his skull. The accident forced him into a coma for two months. However, Rs 40 lakh is required for his surgery. “That accident emptied our pockets. Even though my skull has been medically operated upon, things aren’t fine,” says Rajesh who used be a DJ and a part-time employee at a petrol pump.

Recently, 16-year-old Sajeev, the younger son was hit by a car in front of the family. “It happened right in front of my eyes,” says a welled up Rajesh. “The bridge of his nose was broken and his patellas were severely injured. Despite our requests, the car owner did not support us,” he says.

Vows in vain

The family alleged that the health minister and private organisations haven’t paid heed ever since their initial assurance. “Many of them just turned up for publicity. The government vowed to cover our medical expenses and clear debts over C20 lakh. Though we contacted the authorities repeatedly, we haven’t received any responses. There was an instance wherein some individuals demanded us to return the money they donated,” says Santhi.

The younger children Ranjith, (23), Sajith, (20), Sajeev, (16), and Jessica (11) fared well in academics but have quit their studies amid the struggle. “Sajeev received full A+ in last year’s SSLC exam. Sajith got admission for UG. But how can I fund their education?” she says.

Health Minister K K Shailaja was unavailable for comment.

Support Santhi

Bank details

Account No: 10160100205210

IFSC Code: FDRL0001016

Mob: +918606236498, +918891390742