Awaiting the storm

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Less than a week after Cyclone Nivar battered Tamil Nadu, another one, Cyclone Buveri, is expected to hit Kerala and Tamil Nadu.The cyclone warning has created a fresh set of challenges for the authorities who were engaged in poll preparations amid Covid-19.Authorities are rushing to complete the groundwork, such as pruning trees and setting up evacuation plans for the families in landslide-prone areas and coastal belts

The IMD issuing a warning for yet another cyclone, one similar to Cyclone Ockhi, has raised concern among the district authorities who were busy prepping for the conduct of a smooth and fair local body election amid the pandemic. Ensuring cyclone preparedness without hindering poll arrangements is a daunting task for authorities. According to officials, most of the camps identified for relocating evacuated families during disasters are now polling stations.

As a result, village officers have been asked to find alternate locations including private educational institutions and marriage halls for shifting families. As per the prediction, the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday is highly likely to intensify and progress to a cyclonic storm triggering heavy rain in Kerala. The storm is anticipated to cross Sri Lanka and make landfall at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

Not an ordinary cyclone

An official of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said the cyclone may trigger heavy rains and high-speed winds in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. “This is not a typical cyclone. After making landfall in Sri Lanka, the storm may gain more strength. We are yet to have clarity on the path of the cyclone after it hits the Kanyakumari coast. While the cyclone is similar to Ockhi and may not enter the state, Thiruvananthapuram is inclined to receive heavy rain and wind. Based on forecast variations, the wind speed will be calculated later. Currently, we have to prepare for the worst,” said the official.

According to experts, the heavy rain could cause flooding in the city limits and high alerts should be issued in the eastern region of the district where the hilly areas lie. The state has prohibited all fishing activities in the wake of the cyclone alert. “We have sought the help of coastal police and fisheries department to ensure the safe return of fishermen who have gone for deep-sea fishing. Alerts have been issued a day in advance and we hope those who had left earlier return home safely,” the official added.

Rain warning by IMD

(as per December 1)

An orange alert has been issued in the southern and northern districts on Wednesday with IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places

A red alert has been issued in the southern districts on Thursday predicting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places

An orange and yellow alert have been issued in southern and northern districts, respectively

