Effective waste management is UDF’s promise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its election manifesto ‘Ananthasamrudhi’ for the 100 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the UDF district committee has come up with solution to the “25 years of LDF’s misgovernance” in the capital city. Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal termed the manifesto highlights the LDF’s ‘crime and punishment’ following lack of development.

The last time the UDF had a Mayor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was in 1990 under CMP’s Stanly Sathyanesan. Since then it has been the LDF who has always ruled the Corporation. One of the major issues is lack of a fool-proof waste management disposal. Recently, the state monitoring committee constituted in accordance with National Green Tribunal directive has said the Corporation is obliged to provide door-to-door collection of waste of residents if anybody demands.

what’s in store