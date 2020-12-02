Mission possible: Timely evacuation need of the hour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to evacuate families living in flood-prone areas. “Families affected by the 2018 floods would be evacuated first as they fall under the hazard zone,” said an official with the DDMA. Muttathara, Vanchiyoor, Manacaud, Thycaud, Pattom and Cheruvaikal are the six villages usually affected by flood during heavy rains. According to officials, flooding can be attributed to the delay in opening the sand bar at Veli estuary.

“There is no running contract for breaking the sand bar and this creates an issue during monsoon. However, we have assigned a team to break the sand bar immediately to prevent flooding in the low lying areas in the district,” the official added.

As per the landslide zonation map prepared by the KSDMA (Kerala State Disaster Management Authority), Thiruvananthapuram has around 45.6 square kilometres of high hazard landslide-prone area and around 114.9 square kilometres of low hazard landslide-prone areas in the district. Peringamala, Amboori and Vellarda are among the most vulnerable areas in the district where emergency evacuation is advised.

Hoarding menace

With the election campaigns in full swing, hoardings have made an aggressive comeback violating all standing orders by the High Court. All political parties continue to blatantly violate these norms as part of their campaigns. Recently, the district authorities removed around 6,590 hoardings put up by political parties as part of a special drive. “We have launched another drive to remove hoardings ahead of the cyclone,” the official added.

Active relief camps in the district

Govt UPS Valiyathura - 82 families (317 members)

Buds School - 17 families ( 73 members)

Fisheries Technical School - 1 family (2 members)

Port Godown 1 - 17 families (53 members)

Port Godown 2 - 28 families (114 members)

St Roches School Sanghumugham - 6 families ( 22 members)

