After a long wait, Ponnara Sreedhar Park to be reopened before new year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several public parks in the city are in a bad state of affairs, due to negligence and poor maintenance on the part of the authorities concerned. As a result, the parks are ill-equipped to handle the public and are often dangerous with overgrown weeds and reptiles. One such park is the Ponnara Sreedhar park located next to the Thampanoor Central railway station. At present, renovation is under way and the park is expected to open its doors to the public by the end of this month.

The renovation is being carried out under the aegis of the Smart City project of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. It includes upgrading facilities and renovating the public parks at an estimated cost of `1 crore. “Many such parks were a favourite weekend spot for families. Lack of proper maintenance led to their destruction. The project aims to restore the public parks in the city which are in a dilapidated condition,” said a corporation official.

Post renovation, the Ponnara Sreedhar Park will sport a completely new look. The park will be equipped with modern facilities, a selfie-point for visitors, a water fountain with an art installation and an improvised landscape area.

Additionally, the existing statue of Ponnara G Sreedhar will be shifted to a higher pedestal. “The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The park will attract local visitors and tourists since it is located adjacent to the Central Railway station and the KSRTC bus Terminal at Thampanoor,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited.

Upcoming work

The renovation work of the Children’s Park near the office of the Kerala Water Authority and opposite to the Kanakakunnu Palace will also commence soon. The park was once famed for its artificial fountains. But with poor maintenance and hardly any visitors, the park now bears a deserted look. It will include facilities such as open gyms and walkways.