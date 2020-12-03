STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After a long wait, Ponnara Sreedhar Park to be reopened before new year

Several public parks in the city are in a bad state of affairs, due to negligence and poor maintenance on the part of the authorities concerned.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The renovation work is under way at the Ponnara Sreedhar Park which is located adjacent to the Central railway station, Thampanoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several public parks in the city are in a bad state of affairs, due to negligence and poor maintenance on the part of the authorities concerned. As a result, the parks are ill-equipped to handle the public and are often dangerous with overgrown weeds and reptiles. One such park is the Ponnara Sreedhar park located next to the Thampanoor Central railway station. At present, renovation is under way and the park is expected to open its doors to the public by the end of this month.

The renovation is being carried out under the aegis of the Smart City project of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. It includes upgrading facilities and renovating the public parks at an estimated cost of `1 crore. “Many such parks were a favourite weekend spot for families. Lack of proper maintenance led to their destruction. The project aims to restore the public parks in the city which are in a dilapidated condition,” said a corporation official.

Post renovation, the Ponnara Sreedhar Park will sport a completely new look. The park will be equipped with modern facilities, a selfie-point for visitors, a water fountain with an art installation and an improvised landscape area. 

Additionally, the existing statue of Ponnara G Sreedhar will be shifted to a higher pedestal.  “The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The park will attract local visitors and tourists since it is located adjacent to the Central Railway station and the KSRTC bus Terminal at Thampanoor,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited.

Upcoming work
The renovation work of the Children’s Park near the office of the Kerala Water Authority and opposite to the Kanakakunnu Palace will also commence soon. The park was once famed for its artificial fountains. But with poor maintenance and hardly any visitors, the park now bears a deserted look. It will include facilities such as open gyms and walkways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp