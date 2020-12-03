CRDP development hangs fire

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Phase II of the Capital Region Development Programme (CRDP) remains a pipe dream as successive governments fail to maintain its continuity in implementation. With the state gearing up for yet another local body elections, TNIE takes a look at the key components and the status of the crucial project which, if completed, will change the face of capital city

The phase II of the Capital Region Development Programme (CRDP II), which is crucial for comprehensive development of the city, remains a pipe dream even after years of planning. Unfortunately, successive governments have failed to provide much-needed impetus to the project which proposes development and renovation of almost 49.7 km of road, an outer ring road (ORR), parking facilities and an Outer Area Growth Corridor. The massive plan is expected to give further thrust to the development prospects of the capital. According to official sources, the projects continue to be in the planning stages.

Former chairman of Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) P K Venugopal said a consultant was appointed for planning the phase II of the CRDP soon after the completion of the phase I. “A draft report was drawn up by the consultant. What we learnt from phase I was that it’s important not to launch the project without the completion of a substantial portion of land acquisition. The government has failed to issue notifications or initiate procedures for land acquisition,” said Venugopal. He alleged that the LDF government sat on the project for the first three years of its rule.

“Now they want to take it up but it’s too late as the election code of conduct has come into effect. The government could have at least completed the environmental impact and social impact assessment studies of the Outer Area Growth Corridor,” Venugopal added.

Delay in land acquisition for ORR

The `4,868 crore ORR project under the CRDP II received the in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MORTH) in 2018. The ministry had included the project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme. The 80 km long six-lane ORR will connect NH66, state highways and MC Road beginning from Paripally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattapara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam, Balaramapuram and Vizhinjam Bypass.

An official of CRDP told TNIE is that the project is in its planning stage. “The first component of CRDP II is ORR and we received in-principle approval from the ministry. The ministry had asked for more clarification and we have furnished those details as well. Now the social impact analysis and environment impact analysis of the project is under way. We were supposed to complete the procedure by this month. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we couldn’t conduct any field activities. Our new target is March 2021,” said the official.

Master plan preparation under way

The Outer Area Growth Corridor – one of the key projects under the CRDP II – proposes the creation of a parallel planned city in Thiruvananthapuram. According to officials, the preparation of a master plan is under way. A Special Investment Region with a geographic area of about 400 sq km has been proposed and is under the consideration of various departments.

“The old city has limitations and its not planned one. Now, the city is growing on the western side. We have to develop the eastern side as well. The idea is to integrate the new planned city with the old Thiruvananthapuram city. All these works are progressing simultaneously,” said the official

Land pooling, land bond proposed

In an effort to ride over the resource crunch, CRDP has proposed land bond, a secure monetary instrument issued by the government with assured returns backed by a state guarantee. This is under the consideration of the government.While land pooling proposes a flexible method where the ownership right of privately held land parcels are transferred to an appointed agency which will use some of the pooled lands for infrastructure development and sale, the rights to new parcels in the pooled land are transferred back to the original landowners in some proportion to their original property.

City roads to be developed

Pettah - Kannammola Jn - Kumarapuram Jn- Medical College Jn (3.39 kms)

Bakery Jn - Vazhuthacaud Jn - DPI Jn - Jagathi Jn (1.74 km)

Killipalam - Chentitta Jn, Kaimanam- Maruthoorkadavu - Kalady Jn - Manacaud Jn (5.09 km)

Museum - Nandencode Jn -Devaswam Board Jn - Kowdiar (1.78 km)

Spencer - AKG Jn (0.30 km)

Model School Jn -Mettukada Jn ,Maruthamkuzhy - Jn 1 - Edappazhinji Jn - Jagathy Jn - Rajiv Gandhi Institute - Killipalam

(4.82 km)

Law College Jn - PMG (0.52 km)

PMG Jn - Plamood (0.68 km)

Karamana - Kalady (2.02 km)

Maruthamkuzhy Jn - Vettamukku Jn , Maruthamkuzhy Jn - New Bridge - Hospital Jn Sasthamamgalam (2.05 km)

Thirumala Jn - Valiyavila Jn - Vettamukku Jn - Thirumala Pallimukku - Thirumala Jn (4.26km)

Vattiyoorkavu Jn - Maruthamkuzhy Jn, Vattiyoorkavu Jn - Peroormada Jn, Mannarkonam Jn - Vazhayila (11.40 km)

Sanmugam - Kochuveli Jn (4.50 km)

CRMP Camp Road (3.20 Km)

Pettah Jn - Venpalavattom Jn (2.80 km)

City road project in limbo

The CRDP has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of the 49.7 km of roads under phase II to the local self government department (LSGD). “Kerala Road Fund Board undertook the development of the 42 km of roads in phase I, now the LSGD will decide the agency which will execute the new project,” said the official.

Venugopal said there were several missing links after the completion of the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) under CRDP Phase I. He said that phase II of the city road improvement project is in limbo. “The plan was to develop and improve the road stretches attached to the 42 km developed roads. It’s a long-pending project,” he said.

What is ORR ?

ORR is a project under CRDP in the eastern outskirts of the Thiruvananthapuram city. The ORR is expected to be about 78.88 km long. It starts from NH 66 near Paripally and ends at Vizhinjam Bypass with direct connectivity to Vizhinjam Port and will be linked to Mangalapuram

What is Outer Area Growth Corridor ?

The project aims at developing a new township alongside the ORR with a proper master plan and special development regulations.

Advantages of CRDP II