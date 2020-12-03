STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Burevi: High alert sounded in Thiruvananthapuram

The capital district is on high alert in the wake of intense rain and winds predicted due to Cyclone Burevi developing in Bay of Bengal, from Thursday evening.

Fishermen take their boats to safety following the cyclone warning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service
  • Cyclone Burevi expected to hit the southern coast of Tamil Nadu after Thursday night.
  • A team of NDRF visits high ranges and other vulnerable locations in dist.
  • Public told to avoid unnecessary outing in next 48 hours. No travel after 5 pm 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district is on high alert in the wake of intense rain and winds predicted due to Cyclone Burevi developing in Bay of Bengal, from Thursday evening. As per the latest information the cyclone is expected to hit the southern coast of Tamil Nadu after Thursday night. It is expected to pass through Thiruvananthapuram and as a result heavy rains and winds are expected.District collector Navjot Khosa declared high alert in the district on Wednesday. A 20-member team of National Disaster Response Force visited the high ranges and other vulnerable locations in the district. 

The district collector said the help of armed forces has been sought in case of an emergency situation. The India Meteorological Department has declared red alert on Thursday and orange alert on Friday.

The fishermen who ventured into sea have been brought back by Wednesday night. They have been warned against going to the sea till further instructions. The public has been prohibited from entering into beaches, water bodies and rivers. As the high ranges are vulnerable to landslide, the district collector requested public not to visit the locations for the next couple of days except for emergency.  She also asked people to avoid unnecessary outings in the next 48 hours. Travels after 5 pm should be avoided.

The local bodies will provide electric cutters, axes, chords, electric generators, lanterns and medium-size JCBs to volunteers involved in rescue operations. KSEB has formed rapid action teams in all circles to restore power distribution lines. The revenue department has opened 180 relief camps that can accommodate 11,050 people. The local bodies will help in the rehabilitation process.  The district collector requested people in flood-prone areas to shift to safer locations. 

Civil supplies department will provide food and Water Authority will provide water in relief camps.
 A helpline (1077) has been opened for public to reach out to authorities in the wake of cyclone. 
All emergency help for people affected by the weather phenomenon can be provided by contacting the helpline, the collector said.Public health centres and family health centres in the district will work round the clock. Medical team, medicines and ambulances have been kept ready to meet the situation, the collector said.

  • General helpline- 1077 
  • KSEB - 0471-2441399, 9446008756
  • Medical emergency - 0471-2466828.
  • Relief camps
  • Taluk- camps- capacity
  • Thiruvananthapuram taluk- 48 – 1,550
  • Chirayinkeezhu - 30- 1,800
  • Varkala - 46- 600
  • Nedumangad- 19- 2,800
  • Kattakada- 12- 1,000
  • Neyyatinkara- 25- 2,300
  • 180 camps – 11,050
