Enforcement Directorate raids PFI leader's residence in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of Popular Front of India National Executive Council member Karamana Ashraf Moulavi at Poonthura, in the city.

The raid was conducted by ED sleuths from the Kochi unit.

Though the ED is yet to issue a statement on the grounds for the raid, the PFI leaders said the ED in 2018 had registered a case against them under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The current action, part of a nation-wide raid against PFI leaders, is believed to be a follow-up to the 2018 case.

Sources said nothing suspicious was found in the raid in Poonthura.

Raids were conducted at the residences of four other national leaders in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.