UDF hopes to wrest Left citadel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF is hoping to topple LDF in the Kilimanoor block panchayat which has only favoured the latter since the local body was constituted.Meanwhile BJP is confident of winning its first ever seat in the block panchayat from Ponganadu division where an incumbent councillor of Kilimanoor panchayat, Venugopal is the party candidate. Meanwhile LDF hopes to continue the long streak of victories.

M K Gangatharatilakan, Block Congress Committee president, Kilimanoor, said that the UDF would secure at least 10 seats here. While only one among the seven panchayats falling under the block division was ruled by UDF last tenure, the spirits are high in the UDF camp, having fielded young candidates this time.

Representing BJP, Suresh Kumar said that the Ponganadu division seat is a sure one. The party didn’t have candidates in all divisions of Kilimanoor block in 2015. In fact, they did not have candidates in all wards of the seven panchayats falling under Kilimanoor block panchayat. The party sees the progress in five years as vast.