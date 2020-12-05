KSDP records Rs 100 crore turnover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) has recorded a turnover of `100 crore this year. The enterprise which was launched in 1974 is entering the 100-crore club for the first time. KSDP, which played a huge role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, achieved this milestone through modernisation. The enterprise is engaged in the production of medicines in adherence to international standards using advanced technologies. The development of medicine for the patients who underwent organ transplant surgery is in its final stage of testing.
