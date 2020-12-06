Pinarayi alleges unholy nexus between UDF and BJP to destabilise Left govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF and the BJP are on an ‘unholy nexus’ to scuttle the state’s development and defame and destabilise the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged. The chief minister said that the ongoing farmers’ strike has literally put the BJP government in a fix. On Saturday, Pinarayi addressed the Left cadre through a major web rally of the Left Front, ahead of the local body elections.

“The UDF is using right wing media as a tool against the LDF government. Both UDF and BJP are using Central government agencies to sabotage the development of the state. Many agencies are interfering in state’s matters”, Vijayan said.He added that both fronts are trying to deface the state which is popular now not only in the country but also in the world.

“The Centre is trying to secure power in states where Congress is in power. Take Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh for example. At the same time, the Central government is adopting anti-people policies. For instance, the ongoing farmers’ strike has literally put the BJP government in a fix. The BJP government is working for big corporates and hence the rich becomes richer and the poor becomes poorer. The Left Front is ruling Kerala and we are with the common man”, Vijayan said.

He further said that BJP and UDF are opposing everything being implemented by the LDF government. “Our government has gone through many challenges like floods, rain disasters and the pandemic. However, we had overcome these hurdles. For example, Kerala is the only state which is giving free welfare pension, free ration and free food kits. At the same time, the Centre is destabilising the federal structure of the nation”, Vijayan said. He also emphasized on the strong foundation of CPM in the state.