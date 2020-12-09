STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Deciding vote

70-year-old Sarada G, who was seen leaving the booth alone, has little hope of improvement in her whoever comes to power

Published: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing norms went for a toss at the majority of polling stations in the district on Tuesday.  A scene at Government HSS, Azhoor| BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the pandemic, people came out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote in the local body elections. They were seen thronging the polling booths, especially in the coastal belt and suburban areas where the police had a hard time enforcing social distancing norms. As many as 3,281 polling stations were set up in the district

Despite apprehensions created by Covid-19 pandemic, polling booths at Azhoor, Kayikkara, Anchuthengu, Perumathura, Valiyathura, Ambalathara, Kuriathi, Chalai, Shankhumukham, Vettucaud, and Poovar witnessed crowding, especially during the morning hours. According to officials, this may be because people were scared of going to vote in the evening, because Covid-19 positive voters would come to vote at the same time. It is learnt that all political parties had also  campaigned to encourage voters to cast their votes before noon, fearing a decline in the voting percentage.

Padmakumari, a voter who came along with her family at Kuriyathi polling booth at the Government LPS was heavily crowded. “The compound is too small. They allow only three voters at a time inside. The school compound was filled with voters. We couldn’t maintain social distancing at all,” says Padmakumari. A police official on duty at Kuriyathi polling booth said that the State Election Commission and the health department should have vetted the premises before setting up the polling booths. 

“There are many congested polling booths in the district. The authorities should have avoided allotting such places for voting. We should not forget that the state is still fighting the pandemic,” said the official, who was helplessly watching the congested premises of the polling booth.

68-year-old Leela Thankappan was seen limping towards the auto-rickshaw she came in, with the help of the driver at Sasthamangalam polling station. “Though I have trouble walking, I didn’t want to miss exercising my right to vote. I have never missed a vote in my entire life. I don’t venture out much because of the pandemic. I feel more safe now as cases are coming down,” says Leela. 

Many polling stations within the city limits were less crowded. Some candidates were expecting only half the voters to cast their votes because of the pandemic threat. The polling station at Sasthamangalam ward, which has around 8,600 voters, witnessed a huge turnout during the morning hours. The security measures were high as the booth had three VIP voters -- MLA V S Sivakumar, MP Suresh Gopi and MLA K Sabarinadhan. 

70-year-old Sarada G, who was seen leaving the booth alone, has little hope of improvement in her whoever comes to power. “I live in a tin roof home and still dream for a safe shelter. All these political parties come to me only during elections and they promise me a better home always,” Sarada adds.

3,281polling stations in the district 

2,467polling stations in three-tier panchayat

as seen around
Polling booths in suburban areas witnessed crowding in the morning hours 
Polling booths in the city limits were less crowded due to the pandemic threat
Though T’Puram corporation had 653 polling booths, several were congested. Officials say the State Election Commission should have vetted the premises

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local body polls
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp