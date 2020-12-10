STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police high-handedness: Human rights panel orders probe against four

The case is linked to the arrest of Abin B Saji, a pharmacist of the taluk hospital, on April 16.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered a high-level probe against four policemen, including a sub-inspector, for having allegedly trespassed into the Government Taluk Hospital in Varkala during the Covid lockdown and threatening staff. Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic ordered the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG to conduct the probe against the Ayirur police station SI and his three subordinates.

The case is linked to the arrest of Abin B Saji, a pharmacist of the taluk hospital, on April 16. Abin’s vehicle was blocked by the accused cops while he was en route to the hospital. In her complaint, Abin’s mother had alleged that her son was arrested and his bike impounded by the cops because of previous enmity. Later, the cops allegedly barged into the taluk hospital and threatened the hospital staff too. The hospital superintendent had complained regarding the police highhandedness with the district police chief and the Attingal DySP. 

The Commission had earlier sought a report from the Attingal DySP in that regard. But the report did not mention the complaint filed by the hospital superintendent. The Commission observed that the exclusion was quite serious, and hence, the incident required to be probed under the monitoring of a senior officer.

