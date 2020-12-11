1,000 pilgrims to be allowed a day at Sivagiri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only 1,000 pilgrims will be allowed to Sivagiri a day during the annual pilgrimage from December 30 to January 1, 2021. The usual public meetings, trade fairs and other programmes will be avoided this year due to the pandemic. This was decided at a review meeting held at collectorate.

Speeches by prominent persons and classes will be telecast through the Sivagiri TV from December 25. The madhom will campaign on the restrictions due to Covid-19 protocol. Special buses and train services will not be conducted this season to avoid rush. Pilgrims will be subjected to thermal scanning, and will be provided sanitisers.

