STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After HC setback, Dr Asha to take VRS from Sree Chitra

Dr Asha had completed her tenure on July 14, 2020 and the institute had decided to extend her service till February 2020.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

VK Saraswat

Dr Asha Kishore |

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Asha Kishore, former director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has requested the institute to allow her to take voluntary retirement from service. The institute president, Dr V K Saraswat, has approved her request. Asha, who is currently the Professor of Neurology department at SCTIMST decided for the VRS after the High Court on Wednesday rejected her appeal challenging the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on cancelling the extension of her service as the director of the institute for five more years. Asha was appointed as the director in 2015. Her tenure in the institute will end only in 2025. 

Dr Asha had completed her tenure on July 14, 2020 and the institute had decided to extend her service till February 2020. However, a group of doctors in the institute expressed dissent over the extension, and they approached CAT citing that her service extension was done without the approval from Cabinet Appointments Committee. The CAT dismissed the arguments of Asha She approached the High Court only to receive a setback. The court said the Centre has the authority to remove the director. 

The Sree Chitra institute is a central government institution with autonomous power. 
Dr Asha had earlier written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that a group of “disgruntled” employees were tarnishing the reputation of the institute. She had also alleged politics in the institute to sideline her. Sources said she attracted the wrath of a few of her colleagues as she was firm on official matters and preferred to select people only on the basis of merit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp