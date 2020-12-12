The massacre at Nanthancode 

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than three years after the sensational Nanthancode murders, many city residents are yet to shake off the disturbing details of the massacre. On April 9, 2017, mutilated bodies of four members of a family were found inside the Bains compound. Thirty-year-old Cadell Jeanson Raja who was also a family member stands as the main accused in the case and is currently an under-trail prisoner at the Poojapura Central Jail. T’Puram Express revisits the crime that shook the capital.

Cadell is accused of murdering his father A Raja Thankam (60), mother Dr Jean Padma (58), sister Caroline (26) and relative Laliltha (70) who was visually challenged. Three of the bodies were found burnt while the fourth one was wrapped in a bed sheet. All of them were allegedly bludgeoned to death by Cadell.

Cadell was arrested within two days after the incident came to light. During the course of the investigation, the accused revealed that he believed in the concepts of parapsychology and astral projection which prompted him to commit the killings. However, the police team headed by the then Cantonment Assistant Commissioner of Police K E Baiju rubbished the claims made and stated it was Cadell’s strategy to escape conviction. In 2017 and 2018, Cadell was admitted to Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada multiple times after he showed the symptoms of schizophrenia.

Current status

Although the chargesheet in the case was filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram last year, the trial is yet to begin.“The charge-sheet was submitted. The argument by the defence is that a medical board needs to be constituted to examine the mental health of Cadell. However, his bail was rejected as nobody forwarded the bond to secure bail,” said Baiju who is currently serving as SP in the vigilance wing.

According to Dileep Sathyan, special public prosecutor, the trial of the case is expected to begin in three months. “The prosecution expects to complete the trial in six months and the court may pronounce the judgment soon after. The next procedure is to read out the chargesheet in the court,” said Dileep.

He added that the defense lawyer’s attempt to secure medical attention for Cadell had failed. “The lawyer of the accused argued that Cadell needs to be taken to a private hospital for further medical examination to prove he had a mental disorder. However, the court dismissed his argument. Even the doctor who treated him at the Mental Health Centre submitted a report saying Cadell was fit to face the trial,” added Dileep.

Of the 90 witnesses listed in the case, most of them are relatives of the accused. The prosecution line of argument will be to accuse Cadell of deliberate and pre-planned murders as revenge for the neglect he faced in the family. Meanwhile, the defence lawyer has submitted medical records before the court as proof of Cadell’s schizophrenia.