Don’t abuse animals, Chennithala writes on Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facebook followers of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala were taken by surprise when he posted an emotional note on his pet dog Scooby on Monday, even as the state witnessed the final phase of the local body elections.

The post, however, was in the wake of the cruel incident in Kochi in which a pet dog was tied to the owner’s car and dragged on the road. Chennithala said his son had brought Scooby home. The family found some days later -- the animal did not have vision.

“When we call out, he would come running and come to a stop hitting his head on her leg. He was taken to a veterinarian who said Scooby didn’t have eyesight. Thereon, our family showed more affection to Scooby,” he said.

“Dogs love their owners more than they love themselves. Show love to your fellow beings. Do not abuse these animals which return double your love. Not just humans, these animals too have a right to this world,” he said.