Sixth State Finance Commission report submitted to Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Secretary SM Vijayanand, who is the chairman of the sixth State Finance Commission (SFC), submitted his report to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The confidential report pertains to devolution where the sixth SFC has considered new criteria compared to the previous commission’s recommendations.

It is learnt that the report on devolution, which keeps the share of funds to the local bodies from the lower level to the regional administration, has come up with a series of unique recommendations.

The Governor will submit the recommendations by Vijayanand -- an expert in rural development and Panchayati Raj -- before the state government. Accordingly, it will be presented before the cabinet which has the right to select either the full set of recommendations or choose whichever is suitable for the welfare of local bodies. Rajesh Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (finance), and Sarada Muraleedharan, principal secretary (local self-government), were also present.