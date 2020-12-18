Wife of Kerala journalist killed in hit-and-run accident unhappy with direction of probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wife of journalist SV Pradeep, who was killed in a road accident on Tuesday, has expressed her disappointment at the police's preliminary findings that there was nothing suspicious about the accident.

Pradeep's wife Sreeja S Nair said her husband had faced threats over his reportage and there was pressure on him to withdraw his plea before the court for a CBI probe into the honey-trap case involving minister AK Saseendran.

Though the police probe is yet to reach a logical conclusion, the officers on the basis of preliminary findings have ruled out a conspiracy angle. Questioning the police version, Sreeja said she had her doubts about the genuineness of the accident.

"In the last couple of days, he was under tremendous pressure. He was being pressurized to withdraw his plea for a CBI probe into the honey-trap case. Only after his death, it emerged that the plea was withdrawn," she said.

Sreeja said the investigation is focussed only on the driver and urged the police to constitute a high-level team to carry out the probe.

Meanwhile, the special team is moving ahead with its plan to recreate the accident scene to ascertain whether there was any foul play behind the accident. The scene will be recreated with experts from SET Engineering College, Pappanamcode monitoring it.

