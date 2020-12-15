Lorry driver arrested for hit-and-run accident that claimed journalist SV Pradeep's life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have taken into custody the driver of the vehicle that fatally knocked down journalist SV Pradeep in the hit-run accident at Karakkamandapam on Monday evening.

The police team led by Fort Assistant Commissioner Prathapan Nair located the vehicle and the driver after a day-long probe.

The police said the accident was not staged as alleged by the family members of the journalist.

"He understood that the lorry had knocked down the two-wheeler rider. But he did not stop as he got tensed and fled the scene with the vehicle," said the sources.

The vehicle number was spotted in the footage from the CCTV camera installed at the Karakkamandapom traffic signal. The vehicle was seen taking a right turn there.

Once the vehicle number was identified, it became easier for the cops to hunt Joy down.

The police said there seems to be no conspiracy behind the accident.