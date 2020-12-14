Kerala: Journalist S V Pradeep killed in hit-and-run, cops say probing all angles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based journalist S V Pradeep was killed in a hit-and-run road accident near Karakkamandapam here on Monday evening.

Nemom police said the accident occurred near Karakkamandapam traffic signal by around 4 pm.

The police said Pradeep was travelling in a two-wheeler when he was hit by another vehicle that was travelling in the same direction. The onlookers said the vehicle that hit Pradeep was a Swaraj Mazda truck and the driver did not stop the vehicle and instead sped away.

The police said they are covering all angles and are now focussed on tracing the vehicle that caused the accident.

Pradeep started his journalistic career with Kalakaumudi and later shifted to broadcasting journalism. He had worked in several media outlets such as Manorama News, Media One, Jaihind, News 18, Mangalam TV, etc.

BJP state chief S Surendran, meanwhile, has urged the State Police Chief to form a special team to probe the incident. In his Facebook post, Surendran mentioned the death as arcane and said the deceased journalist was privy to a lot of secrets concerning the powerful.

