Kerala civic body polls: LDF to rule Neyyattinkara despite hung council

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF is all set to retain power in Neyyattinkara municipality as it had won the local body with just one seat majority. Earlier, there was some uncertainty over the left coming to power for the second consecutive term as it could secure only 18 seats while the UDF was one seat short of 17 seats. Since no independent candidates had won the elections, LDF can rule the local body without any hurdles, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the councillors will be held on Monday while the swearing-in of the new chairman will take place on December 28. Senior CPM leader P K Rajamohanan, who won from Moonukallumoodu ward, is most likely to be the new chairman while the vice-chairperson post may be given to the lone Kerala Congress (M) candidate in the 44 -member council, Priya Suresh. However, a final call on the selection of chairman and vice-chairman will be taken next week.

“Though we have won with one seat majority, we are confident enough to be in power without any support. We are also ruling out any possibilities of horse-trading,” said W R Heeba, former chairperson.

Unlike the previous election in 2015, no political parties could secure a clear majority this time.

The victory of Kerala Congress (M) candidate Priya Suresh from Panangattukari ward played a crucial role in bringing LDF to power as it had won with a majority of just one seat.Meanwhile, the NDA camp is happy that they have improved the number of seats from 5 in 2015 to 9 this time and they will not support LDF or UDF in the council formation.