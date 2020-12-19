STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala civic body polls: LDF to rule Neyyattinkara despite hung council

Since no independent candidates had won the elections, LDF can rule the local body without any hurdles, sources said.

Published: 19th December 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

LDF, LDF Flag

LDF workers celebrating in front of counting centre at Mar Ivanious Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  LDF is all set to retain power in Neyyattinkara municipality as it had won the local body with just one seat majority. Earlier, there was some uncertainty over the left coming to power for the second consecutive term as it could secure only 18 seats while the UDF was one seat short of 17 seats. Since no independent candidates had won the elections, LDF can rule the local body without any hurdles, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the councillors will be held on Monday while the swearing-in of the new chairman will take place on December 28. Senior CPM leader P K Rajamohanan, who won from Moonukallumoodu ward, is most likely to be the new chairman while the vice-chairperson post may be given to the lone Kerala Congress (M) candidate in the 44 -member council, Priya Suresh. However, a final call on the selection of chairman and vice-chairman will be taken next week.

“Though we have won with one seat majority, we are confident enough to be in power without any support. We are also ruling out any possibilities of horse-trading,” said W R Heeba, former chairperson.
Unlike the previous election in 2015, no political parties could secure a clear majority this time. 

The victory of Kerala Congress (M) candidate Priya Suresh from Panangattukari ward played a crucial role in bringing LDF to power as it had won with a majority of just one seat.Meanwhile, the NDA camp is happy that they have improved the number of seats from 5 in 2015 to 9 this time and they will not support LDF or UDF in the council formation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala civic body polls Kerala local body elections LDF CPM Neyyattinkara Neyyattinkara municipality UDF
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp