STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala to ready roadmap for COVID-19 mass vaccination programme

While the state-level steering committee is chaired by the chief secretary, the state task force is headed by the health principal secretary.

Published: 19th December 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For the smooth implementation of the mass vaccination programme against COVID-19, - expected to be rolled out at the national level anytime soon - the state has come out with a slew of measures.

These include the formation of a state-level steering committee and taskforces at multiple-levels, chalking out macro and micro-level planning to address issues including reaction to vaccine, logistics and supply chain challenges and specific challenges in the form of geography, network connectivity and others.

At the same time, as it’s the health workers who will get the vaccine shot first, the process of uploading their details on COVID-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management system has entered its final phase. Other than health workers in government and private sectors, the state plans to inoculate 27,000 Asha workers and 33,000 Anganwadi workers in the state along with permanent and temporary staff of modern medicine, Ayush and homoeo streams, students of medical, dental, nursing and paramedical courses and ICDS staff.

“The vaccination programme might take more than a year to complete. Thus a fool-proof plan will have to be readied for it. The task forces at the state, district and block levels will be convened soon for planning and execution of the programme. Though the local body election had delayed the planning process, it will now be speeded up as the poll is over now,” said a health official.

While the state-level steering committee is chaired by the chief secretary, the state task force is headed by the health principal secretary. At the district level, the task force is headed by the respective district collectors. At the block level, the task force will be headed by the medical officer in charge of the block level community health centre.

“The priority will be to conduct COVID-19 vaccination with minimum disruption to the ongoing immunisation schedule. The process of uploading details of healthcare workers on COVID-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System is in its final phase. The respective task forces will review the state’s preparatory activities for the vaccination programme regularly,” added the official.

At the same time, addressing rumour mongering through social media on COVID-19 vaccine will also be of highest priority before the task forces. The health department had earlier stated that the district-level registration of health staff in government sector – 4,064 institutions in total – has been completed and in the case of private sector, 81 per cent of registration is over.

Health workers top priority

  • According to govt sources, health workers in the state will get the vaccine shot first 
  • Besides, the state plans to inoculate 27,000-odd Asha workers and 33,000 Anganwadi workers
  • A state-level steering committee and task forces at multiple-levels will review the preparatory activities
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mass vaccination COVID vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp