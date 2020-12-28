STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
322 new Covid-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 28th December 2020 02:41 AM

Doctors put on protective gear as they prepare to conduct a COVID-19 test

Doctors put on protective gear against COVID-19. (File Photo | AP) (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday recorded 322 new cases and 248 recovered cases of Covid-19. A total of 3,536 positive cases are currently under treatment. Those who were infected on the day included 246 contact cases and three health workers. Three deaths were confirmed as due to the virus. A total of 21,808 people are under house surveillance and 76 people are under institutional quarantine in the district now.

Comments

