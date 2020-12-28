STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges under Kerala Technological University to reopen on January 4

In line with guidelines from the University Grants Commission and other regulatory bodies, the university has come out with a detailed procedure for reopening.

Published: 28th December 2020 02:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Colleges under the Kerala Technological University are set to reopen on January 4, 2021. The government has accorded permission for the same. Classes will be held -- including on Saturdays -- in two shifts, from 8.30am to 5.30pm, allowing for 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis, a circular issued by the university said.

In line with guidelines from the University Grants Commission and other regulatory bodies, the university has come out with a detailed procedure for reopening. Colleges are to follow at least six feet physical distancing with students and teachers from containment zones not required to attend. Colleges should provide e-resources and study materials to students who want to study online. This facility should also be extended to students who are unable to attend classes because of international travel restrictions and visa problems. The KTU circular also stated that colleges should restrict study tours, field work and all such programmes and extracurricular activities where physical distancing is not feasible.

Contact classes for third semester MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, fifth semester MCA, ninth semester Integrated MCA, ninth semester BArch and seventh semester BTech will begin from January 4. Classes will be held until January 16 for these programmes. Fifth semester BTech, BHMCT, BArch, fifth and seventh semester Integrated MCA and seventh semester BArch contact classes will begin on January 18 and will continue until February 6.

Contact classes for third semester MCA or Integrated MCA, third semester BTech, BHMCT, BDes, BArch and third semester BTech lateral entry students will be held from February 1 to 20. First semester graduate students will have contact classes from March 1 to 13 while first semester postgraduate students will have sessions from February 22 to March 6. The end semester exams will be conducted during February-March, the circular said.

