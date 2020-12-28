UDF, LDF hopeful in Vembayam

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Vembayam panchayat, both LDF and UDF are hoping to secure the rule. While UDF banks on alleged disagreements between CPM and CPI here, LDF is counting on CPI seats to rule the panchayat.

A panchayat traditionally held by the LDF since its formation, CPM and CPI contested against each other in one ward - Perumkoor. When the results came out, UDF secured eight seats while LDF secured nine seats with CPM winning in six seats and CPI in three seats while BJP won in three seats. SDPI also secured a seat here.

While the UDF camp is not confident about securing SDPI backing due to a recent tiff between Congress and SDPI in Kanyakulangara, they expect to benefit from the alleged rift between CPM and CPI. “There are issues because of the parties contesting separately. We are hopeful about Vembayam since anything can happen in the current political scenario. We didn’t have a clear majority last tenure either, but this time, the situation is more in our favour,” said Anil Thekkada of the district Congress committee. During the last tenure, even though LDF-ruled the panchayat, standing committees were all led by UDF.

However, LDF leaders denied any internal conflicts. “CPM and CPI wanted to contest from the ward. When we couldn’t make a choice, we agreed on a friendly contest in own symbols and both candidates lost. That’s the only seat we had any disagreement on. We will rule here without any issues,” said R Jayadevan, CPM area committee secretary, Nedumangad.