STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Self-immolation: Rajan’s body laid to rest after high drama

Dramatic scenes prevailed at the residence of Rajan and Ambili on Monday evening when the body of Rajan was brought home from the medical college hospital here.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dramatic scenes prevailed at the residence of Rajan and Ambili on Monday evening when the body of Rajan was brought home from the medical college hospital here. Their younger son Renjith could not control his emotions and he decided to dig the grave for his father on the same disputed land using a shovel. 

A team of police present at the spot opposed it as the body could not be buried in the disputed land. Soon, the emotional Renjith shouted at cops and said: “You are the murderers of my father. Now, you are opposing my father’s funeral.” 

The residents also came forward supporting them and finally Rajan’s body was laid to rest at the disputed land near his house around 7pm. Ambili’s body is expected to be brought home around noon on Tuesday and will be buried next to the resting place of Rajan. The colony at Pongil near Venpakal has not yet recovered from the shock. Sources said children of the deceased will approach higher police officers or the chief minister seeking action against the cops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Self-immolation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp