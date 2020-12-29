Self-immolation: Rajan’s body laid to rest after high drama

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dramatic scenes prevailed at the residence of Rajan and Ambili on Monday evening when the body of Rajan was brought home from the medical college hospital here. Their younger son Renjith could not control his emotions and he decided to dig the grave for his father on the same disputed land using a shovel.

A team of police present at the spot opposed it as the body could not be buried in the disputed land. Soon, the emotional Renjith shouted at cops and said: “You are the murderers of my father. Now, you are opposing my father’s funeral.”

The residents also came forward supporting them and finally Rajan’s body was laid to rest at the disputed land near his house around 7pm. Ambili’s body is expected to be brought home around noon on Tuesday and will be buried next to the resting place of Rajan. The colony at Pongil near Venpakal has not yet recovered from the shock. Sources said children of the deceased will approach higher police officers or the chief minister seeking action against the cops.