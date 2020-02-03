Two journalists booked by Thiruvananthapuram cops on complaint filed by former DGP Senkumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a contentious move, the Cantonment police have booked two journalists on the basis of a complaint filed by former DGP T P Senkumar.

The cases were registered against Kalapremi reporter Kadavil Rasheed and Asianet News senior coordinating editor P G Suresh Kumar, after Senkumar filed a complaint with City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay last Tuesday.

While both have been accused of criminal conspiracy, Rasheed was additionally implicated with a charge of trying to manhandle Senkumar.

The events pertaining to the case happened on January 16, when Senkumar was attending a press meet with BDJS leader Subash Vasu.

Affronted by a question posed by Rasheed during the conference, the former DGP called the journalist to the dais and asked him whether he was drunk.

Subsequently, Senkumar’s followers intervened and tried to shove the reporter out of the hall.

Following this, Rasheed petitioned the Cantonment police to register a case against Senkumar. The police, goaded by a court order, succumbed and booked the case.

However, Senkumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing Rasheed and Suresh of launching a criminal conspiracy against him.