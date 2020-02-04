Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fake biodegradable carry bags flood markets

Govt issues second order banning biodegradable carry bags as well; corp officials say they can’t identify fake and original products

Published: 04th February 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fake biodegradable carry bags are flooding the city markets following the ban imposed by the state government on single-use plastic in the state. According to officials of the city corporation, there is no mechanism in place to identify fake and original biodegradable carry bags.
The state government issued an order banning the manufacture, storage and sale of single-use plastic across Kerala from January 1 and stipulated a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for violating the  ban.
On January 27, the state government issued yet another order clarifying the products banned which include branded and non-branded biodegradable carry bags. According to officials, the new order has come as a boon.

“We cannot identify fake products from the original. Now, the government has issued an order specifically banning them. We will be launching an implementation drive soon. Many business establishments are using biodegradable bags produced by unauthorised manufacturers,” said health inspector Anoop Roy, Thiruvananthapuram corporation.  

An official of the State Pollution Control Board said they are issuing authorisation for applicants manufacturing biodegradable bags. “We give authorisation on the condition that the product is not sold in Kerala. They can export or sell it in other states,” said the official.

Traders flay lack of clarity

District president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti Peringamala Ramachandran said the lack of clarity on the ban order is creating apprehensions among the traders. “The government order is interpreted differently by officers. As per the first order, it is okay to use biodegradable plastic for vegetables, meat, fish or cooked food items. But the officials implementing the ban order interpret it differently and slap fine on the traders. If they impose such huge fines, we have no other way but to shut down the business,” said Ramachandran. He said the samiti will take up the issue with the government. “We welcome the ban on single-use plastic, especially carry bags. But there needs to be more clarity on the order,” he added.

Health standing committee chairman I P Binu said since the ban order on single-use plastic has been enforced, the quantity of garbage has come down. “We need to step up and ensure that the ban order is properly imposed in our jurisdiction. We will be carrying out a strong campaign to seize such illegal products from the market,” said Binu.

Banned products as per new GO
Carry bags made of plastic, irrespective of thickness
Sheets made of plastic for single-use spread on tables in function venues, spread on plates while serving food
Plates, cups and decorative materials made of styrofoam or thermocol
Single-use utensils like cups, plates, dishes, spoons, forks, straw and stirrer made of plastic
Non-woven bags, plastic flags, plastic bunting
Plastic packets for packing fruits and vegetables
Plastic drinking water pouches
Drinking water bottles of less than 500ml
Plastic-coated paper cups, plates, paper bowls, bags
Garbage bags, including for hospital use, made of plastic

Govt guidelines
Biodegradable plastic products should have approval from the Central Pollution Control Board and certificate issued by the State Pollution Control Board
Biodegradable plastic materials shall bear the details of the company manufacturing the products and a QR Code
The product should display in writing ‘this is a purely biodegradable plastic product’
The product should dissolve in methylene dichloride; this shall be mentioned in the packaging bag/cover/sheet material

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp