Capital gets a Virtual Reality lab

Mixed-reality which fuses both the elements of AR and VR is another innovation that can be accessed

Published: 07th February 2020 07:02 AM

Visitors experience virtual reality at the VR lab located at the Keltron headquarters  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, the public can experience virtual and augmented reality at the VR lab set up by Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron). Adventure, entertainment, health, space, sea and gaming are some of the types of virtual reality simulations available at the lab.

Mixed-reality which fuses both the elements of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) is another innovation that can be accessed by the public at the facility. “Swimming with aquatic creatures like dolphins, jellyfish and sharks, observing the human body and organs from a close range, travelling through space and walking through a sunken ship are some of the immersive experiences,” said a Keltron official.
Similarly, a ‘world tour’ which provides access to the locations on a Google Map and a roller-coaster game which gives the real experience are some of the other interesting virtual simulations available at the facility. “The user does not need to manipulate the controls during the game as it is automatically set. The user can view the experience in a 360-degree angle,” said the official.  

The virtual reality simulation programmes that are currently available at the facility are timed at 15 and 30 minutes. The shows are priced at Rs 150 and Rs 300, respectively. Two more simulations that are categorised under health will be added shortly at the lab. The package and time slot can be opted on the website www.ksg.keltron.in. However, children below 13 years, pregnant women and heart patients will not be allowed to use the lab.

Apart from the virtual reality lab, Keltron authorities plan to start training centres in various parts of the state to educate the public about VR and AR technologies. Divided into three levels, the training centres will be launched at the Keltron offices in Kannur, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram within the next six months. VR content development, VR filmmaking, game interface developing and animation are a few which will be covered under the level one course. “Advanced areas such as coding, sensor data capturing and virtual reality publishing will be taught under level 2,” said an official.

