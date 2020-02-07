Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp directed to include disaster management plan in annual project

The plan is to collect grassroots-level data and prepare the city on possible disasters

Published: 07th February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Local Self Government Department’s order to include a disaster management plan in the city corporation’s annual plan for 2020-21 has come as a bolt from the blue for the civic authorities. With only a few weeks left for the financial year to end, the civic authorities are on their toes to prepare the draft disaster management plan for all hundred wards.

The plan is to collect grassroots-level data on the possible disasters and the ones that had taken place in the past 10 years. People’s Plan coordinator, Thiruvananthapuram district, Subhash Chandran,said the ward-level resource group comprising around 25 members will go around and map the areas where flood or landslides had occurred. “A detailed data collection survey will be launched in all hundred wards. All vulnerable spots in the ward would be identified and information on all local resources would be provided for emergencies,” said Subhash.He said the emergency response team would be constituted locally for disaster preparedness. “Possible locations for rehabilitating the displaced would be identified during the process,” he added.

Local resource group
The civic body has constituted a 70-member Local Resource Group (LRG) at the corporation level which would have experts from various fields including climate change, soil and water conservation and disaster management. Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan said that training for the officers is ongoing and a 20- to 25-member ward-level resource group has been formed.

“We will complete the draft plan before this financial year. The draft disaster management plan would be discussed in a development seminar. Upon finalisation, the draft plan would come up for council approval and later be submitted to the district-level disaster management authority,” said Palayam Rajan.

As part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), the state government has launched ‘Nammal Namukkayi’ campaign in the state which mandates all local bodies in the state to formulate a comprehensive disaster management plan in the wake of back-to-back floods.

Now the LSG has issued an order directing all local bodies to include the disaster management plan in their annual plan. There are 19 working groups in the corporation and one more working group which would focus on climate change and environment protection will be added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp