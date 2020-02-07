KWA confident of addressing water shortage in summer

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, the city experienced water scarcity in a few wards. But with the completion of the new 75-MLD (million litres per day) treatment plant in Aruvikkara, city residents will be able to get an additional 10 MLD by March, which would serve as an emergency backup during summer.

The Rs 60-crore project carried out by the Kochi-based Chicago Constructions International Pvt Ltd is in progress. “We aim to commission the project by March but there are chances of delay owing to the shortage of funds. Once the work is completed, this additional supply of water will help in solving the water crisis in most parts of the city,” said Suresh Chandran, KWA superintending engineer, Public Health Circle in Thiruvananthapuram.

Being built under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the 75-MLD facility will complement the existing 72-MLD, 86-MLD and 74-MLD water treatment facilities in Aruvikkara.

Although KWA has been trying to complete the renovation work of the Aruvikkara water treatment plant, old pipelines continue to be a major concern. Recently, the water supply was disrupted when the KWA stopped pumping from the Aruvikkara water treatment plant to rectify a leak which was detected on a pipeline carrying water from the 72-MLD plant to the Observatory hill. The leak was detected on a 1.2-metre-diameter cast iron pipe at Kummi near the pumping station which was commissioned in 1998.

“Ageing pump sets are the major reason for the fluctuating water levels which led to the disruption of the steady flow of water in major parts of the city. Recently, ageing pump sets and electric equipment at two major water treatment plants at Aruvikkara were replaced with green pumps which have high efficiency, after which, the city has been receiving 10 MLD of water,” said Suresh.

The 75-MLD facility is one of the two initiatives of the KWA, apart from the 120-MLD treatment plant at Neyyar which is expected to be completed by March 2021. Through this project, the city will also receive an additional benefit of 100 MLD which will be sufficient to cater to the water needs of the city in the coming years.

“Presently, the water level of the Peppara Dam is sufficient till June,” said Noushad A, executive engineer, head works division, Aruvikkara.

Long-term project

As part of a Smart City initiative, a Rs 2,500-crore Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted project is also included in the long-term plans to ensure 24x7 water supply in the city. The project is intended for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi corporations.

