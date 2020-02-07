Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA confident of addressing water shortage in summer

With a new 75-MLD water treatment plant in Aruvikkara, city residents will receive an additional 10 MLD by March

Published: 07th February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, the city experienced water scarcity in a few wards. But with the completion of the new 75-MLD (million litres per day) treatment plant in Aruvikkara, city residents will be able to get an additional 10 MLD by March, which would serve as an emergency backup during summer.

The Rs 60-crore project carried out by the Kochi-based Chicago Constructions International Pvt Ltd is in progress. “We aim to commission the project by March but there are chances of delay owing to the shortage of funds. Once the work is completed, this additional supply of water will help in solving the water crisis in most parts of the city,” said Suresh Chandran, KWA superintending engineer, Public Health Circle in Thiruvananthapuram.

Being built under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the 75-MLD facility will complement the existing 72-MLD, 86-MLD and 74-MLD water treatment facilities in Aruvikkara.

Although KWA has been trying to complete the renovation work of the Aruvikkara water treatment plant, old pipelines continue to be a major concern. Recently, the water supply was disrupted when the KWA stopped pumping from the Aruvikkara water treatment plant to rectify a leak which was detected on a pipeline carrying water from the 72-MLD plant to the Observatory hill. The leak was detected on a 1.2-metre-diameter cast iron pipe at Kummi near the pumping station which was commissioned in 1998.
“Ageing pump sets are the major reason for the fluctuating water levels which led to the disruption of the steady flow of water in major parts of the city. Recently, ageing pump sets and electric equipment at two major water treatment plants at Aruvikkara were replaced with green pumps which have high efficiency, after which, the city has been receiving 10 MLD of water,” said Suresh.

The 75-MLD facility is one of the two initiatives of the KWA, apart from the 120-MLD treatment plant at Neyyar which is expected to be completed by March 2021. Through this project, the city will also receive an additional benefit of 100 MLD which will be sufficient to cater to the water needs of the city in the coming years.

“Presently, the water level of the Peppara Dam is sufficient till June,” said Noushad A, executive engineer, head works division, Aruvikkara.

Long-term project
As part of a Smart City initiative, a Rs 2,500-crore Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted project is also included in the long-term plans to ensure 24x7 water supply in the city. The project is intended for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi corporations.

The H60-crore project carried out by the Kochi-based Chicago Constructions International Pvt Ltd is in progress

The 75-MLD facility is one of the two initiatives of the KWA, apart from the 120-MLD treatment plant at Neyyar which is expected to be completed by March 2021

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water scarcity
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp