Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Differently-abled continue to fight for accessibility

Despite assurances by the state government, public buildings remain inaccessible to the differently-abled.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite assurances by the state government, public buildings remain inaccessible to the differently-abled. Though Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja recently announced in the assembly session that over 28 public buildings in the city will soon be made accessible and disabled-friendly, members of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) are doubtful of its implementation as a majority of the public buildings remain inaccessible. The 28 public buildings are being made disabled-friendly as part of the Union government’s Accessible India Campaign. 

According to Section 45 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPD) Act, which was passed in December 2016, all public buildings in the city have to be made accessible to the differently-abled with facilities such as ramps, signage in braille and lifts but most of the places and government offices lack these facilities. “The (RPD) Act, 2016, to provide facilities such as ramps, lifts and handrails is only applicable to new buildings and doesn’t include existing buildings. Most of the government offices are old and lack disabled-friendly facilities.

Educational institutions also lack ramp facilities, making it difficult for the differently-abled students to move around,” said Rajesh S, district secretary, AKWRF.  Sindu Sudevan, president of AKWRF, said: “Although the authorities concerned are trying to make tourist destinations such as Akkulam and Veli disabled-friendly by providing ramps and other facilities, about 90  per cent of the public places in the city are not wheelchair-friendly. Those that have ramp facilities have not been scientifically designed. All forms of public transportation are inaccessible to us. We need a solution. Although many promises have been made by authorities earlier, they failed to implement those.” 

Rajeev Palluruthy, secretary, AKWRF, said that they have already begun an online campaign to make all tourist destinations in the state accessible and disabled-friendly. “In the comings days, we are also planning to focus more on the tourist locations in each district and give petitions to the authorities concerned. We want them to ensure that accessible restrooms and wheelchair ramps are provided.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp