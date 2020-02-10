Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran defends budgetary allocation for Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has refuted the allegations that the capital city was ignored in the annual state budget.

“The budget has sanctioned Rs 1,696 crore for various projects in Thiruvananthapuram. Rs 42 lakh has been set aside as token advance. The allegations of neglect are politically motivated,” he said.

Kadakampally said Rs 350 lakh was set aside in the budget for the Vizhinjam port project. A huge portion of the allocations for handloom and coastal packages will be spent in the capital.

The minister said that an important project sanctioned in the budget was the Rs 100 crore worth Kattakkada town development project. The allocations for the total 48 projects sanctioned for the capital range between Rs 10 crore and 50 crore.

The minister said there were some notable announcements for the PSUs in the capital. They include the Rs 21.5 crore for Travancore Titanium, Rs 13.6 crore for Kerala Automobiles, Rs 6 crore for Thiruvananthapuram Spinning Mills and Rs 5 crore for the Handicrafts Development Corporation.

He said a total of 96 KIIFB-assisted projects worth Rs 3,008.20 crore were being implemented in the capital. Of these 24 projects are being implemented by the Works Department.

As much as Rs 65 crore has been set aside for five bridges and four flyovers including those at Ulloor, Pattom and Sreekaryam.

The minister said the capital will benefit much from the hill highway. Of the total allocation for the hill highway, Rs 209 crore will be spent in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other allocations

Drinking water projects: Rs 544 crore

Development of hospitals: Rs 141 crore

Technocity IT Part: Rs 100 crore

Vattiyoorkavu junction development: Rs 122 crore