Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran defends budgetary allocation for Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has refuted the allegations that the capital city was ignored in the annual state budget.

Published: 10th February 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has refuted the allegations that the capital city was ignored in the annual state budget.

“The budget has sanctioned Rs 1,696 crore for various projects in Thiruvananthapuram. Rs 42 lakh has been set aside as token advance. The allegations of neglect are politically motivated,” he said.

Kadakampally said Rs 350 lakh was set aside in the budget for the Vizhinjam port project. A huge portion of the allocations for handloom and coastal packages will be spent in the capital.

The minister said that an important project sanctioned in the budget was the Rs 100 crore worth Kattakkada town development project. The allocations for the total 48 projects sanctioned for the capital range between Rs 10 crore and 50 crore.

The minister said there were some notable announcements for the PSUs in the capital. They include the Rs 21.5 crore for Travancore Titanium, Rs 13.6 crore for Kerala Automobiles, Rs 6 crore for Thiruvananthapuram Spinning Mills and Rs 5 crore for the Handicrafts Development Corporation.

He said a total of 96 KIIFB-assisted projects worth Rs 3,008.20 crore were being implemented in the capital. Of these 24 projects are being implemented by the Works Department.

As much as Rs 65 crore has been set aside for five bridges and four flyovers including those at Ulloor, Pattom and Sreekaryam.

The minister said the capital will benefit much from the hill highway. Of the total allocation for the hill highway, Rs 209 crore will be spent in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other allocations

Drinking water projects: Rs 544 crore

Development of hospitals: Rs 141 crore

Technocity IT Part: Rs 100 crore

Vattiyoorkavu junction development: Rs 122 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Kadakampally Surendran Kerala budget Kerala Tourism
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp