Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Miniature train to roll into Veli

With the coaches set to arrive this week, the long wait for the makeover of the Veli tourist village is almost over

Published: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever narrow-gauge miniature train in South India coming up at Veli Tourist Village in the capital will start rolling within a few weeks. The Rs 9-crore project is expected to give a complete facelift to the tourist village, one of the most popular tourist spots in Thiruvananthapuram. An official of the tourism department said the trial run of the much-awaited miniature train would begin by March first week. A top official of the Tourism Department said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the miniature train and the redesigned Veli Tourist Village before Vishu.

Technical director of Quilon Miniature Railway Sudarman J said the miniature train at Veli would be the first in South India to have a narrow-gauge rail route. The train will have one loco engine and three coaches which can accommodate 48 passengers and two crew members.  The 1.5-km rail route is expected to give a 20-minute scenic joyride to the visitors.

“The only narrow-gauge train running right now in the country is the toy train in Darjeeling. The rail route-laying work is progressing fast and we will be able to finish the work within a week or two. Coaches would be delivered soon and if everything goes as planned, we will be able complete the trial run by the first week of March. The train will have a battery-operated engine while the station and the coaches will be solar-powered,” said Sudarman.

The miniature train’s stations have been named Veli Village station and Pozhikkara station. “The installation of a pre-fabricated rail bridge is pending. The 69-metre-long bridge will connect Pozhikara and Veli Tourist Village. Once the bridge is complete, we will start the trial run. The coaches will be delivered by a Bengaluru-based company. The coaches and the engine cost around Rs 1.15 crore,” said Sudarman. The state government has sanctioned Rs 63 crore for the makeover project. The project is executed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCSL) with technical assistance from Quilon Miniature Railway.

“We couldn’t start the project right after getting the administrative sanction because of rain. Almost 75 per cent of the work has been completed. The work of the amphitheatre and redesigning the lawns are progressing well. All works are in the final stages and would be completed by March,” said the official.

The redesigned village includes

Amphitheatre
Urban park
Convention centre
Swimming pool
Pedal and speed boats
Multipurpose facilitation centre
CCTV surveillance of the village

Green protocol to be implemented at the village

Lack of a proper waste management mechanism at Veli Tourist Village is going to be a major challenge for the authorities.  Being one of the popular tourist destinations in the state capital, Veli Tourist Village is frequented by hundreds daily.With waste management becoming a major concern, the tourist authorities are planning to impose green protocol.

“We will not allow plastic inside the village. Strict restrictions would be imposed at the entry point to ensure that visitors don’t bring plastic bottles and other items,” said the official.

Currently, the authorities burn large quantities of waste.“Two parties have come forward with proposals to set up waste disposal mechanisms. Discussions are on to set up a mechanism to ensure proper disposal of dry waste and food waste generated here. Once we reopen the park after the revamp, a mechanism would be in place to take care of the waste generated at the village,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp