Capital not neglected in budget, says Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Wednesday refuted the Opposition’s allegation that the state budget did not have any major projects for the capital district. During his reply to the budget discussion that concluded on Wednesday, Issac said Rs 2,000 crore is being spent for improving traffic network in the capital. This includes Smart City Transport Network at a cost of Rs 864 crore, Rs 770-crore worth of KIIFB projects, Rs 120 crore of PWD works and Rs 131 crore for improving parking facility.

Isaac hit back at Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar who complained of neglect towards the capital. The Finance Minister said Rs 1,500-crore worth of development works are being carried out in Sivakumar’s constituency alone.

Isaac said Rs 635 crore is being spent for drinking water projects in the capital district. In addition, Rs 525 crore, including Rs 225 crore under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project, is being spent for sewage-related projects.

The LDF government has allocated Rs 824 crore for education-related projects in the district. These includes Rs 700 crore allocation to Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. An additional Rs 100 crore would be sanctioned to Kerala University via KIIFB.

According to Isaac, the other major allocations for the capital under various heads are: IT and industrial parks - Rs 534 crore; Culture - Rs 155 crore and Tourism - Rs 180 crore.

