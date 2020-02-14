Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Digital magazines of over 2,000 schools now on School Wiki

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Little KITEs IT Clubs, the unique initiative by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), has prepared digital magazines of over 2,000 schools, which has now been published on the School Wiki portal (www.schoolwiki.in) for the public to see.

The preparation of digital magazines is part of the language computing module in the Little KITEs programme. The initiative was launched in schools in January, as a mark of respect to renowned author Vaikom Muhammad Basheer on his birthday. This year’s entire set of digital magazines can be viewed district-wise from the ‘Digital Magazine’ link in the portal.

School Wiki, made on the lines of Wikipedia, is the largest and most comprehensive educational repository among all regional languages in India with over 15,000 schools in the state. It features the entire set of literary works of students from state Kalolsavam from 2017 and digital magazines from 2019. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had quoted from School Wiki while presenting the state budget for 2020-21.
In addition to the magazines appearing on the home page of School Wiki, they would also appear in the respective school’s page, with the thumbnail image of their cover page. In order to view the magazines, one needs to click on the name of the magazine and in the case of schools, the name of the school has to be selected.

Language computing is a major component in the Little KITEs training activities and as part of this, Malayalam typing and word processing are taught to students. Each school’s magazine content is the collection of articles made by students and teachers, which are typed and given by the Little KITEs members. The magazines provide an opportunity to everyone around the globe to see the digital contents of the schools, which otherwise would have been restricted to fewer numbers of printed materials and handwritten articles, which may be accessible to a fewer number of readers.

