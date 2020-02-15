Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More companies from Japan are coming to Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

The cultural fest was organised by Alumni Society of AOTS, Thiruvananthapuram centre, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Japan.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, describing the Daruma doll, a traditional handmade Japanese wishing doll, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inaugural session of ‘Discover Japan’ festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More companies from Japan will start its operations in Kerala soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating ‘Discover Japan’ cultural fest at Ayyankali hall here on Friday.

“At present, Nissan, a Japan-based automotive company, has already started its operations in the state. Many frontline companies from Japan will come to Kerala very soon. A Technopark company is developing software for an airlines company based in Japan. Shimane and Osaka universities in Japan have agreed to co-operate with the state as part of boosting the education sector. This will hugely benefit the students here. Similarly, the co-operation from Japan in the fisheries sector is under the active consideration of the government,” Vijayan said.He also pointed out the job opportunities in Japan for the youths in the state.

“There are many job opportunities in Japan. But the language barrier remains an issue. So we now have a centre at Kinfra park at Kazhakoottam to offer training in the Japanese language. Kerala and Japan are in a warm relationship. The Japan companies had told that Kerala is a suitable destination for Japanese investments when a delegation from the state visited Japan,” Vijayan added.He also praised Japan for its dedication towards work and he said Kerala should learn a lot from Japan. “The people of Japan are hardworking, sincere and they have utmost dedication towards work. They are also at the forefront of unity and cleanliness. So Kerala should learn from them,” Vijayan said.  

