Women should be sensitised about their rights, says panel chief Josephine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine on Friday said women should be sensitised on their rights regarding the gifts to be given during marriage. She said despite the ban, dowry practise was rampant in the state.

“There is a need for a strict awareness campaign against the practice of dowry. When it comes to other gifts given during weddings, we need laws that ensure that the women have equal rights over the gifts,” she told reporters after a mega adalat on Friday.

“In many cases, gold, cash and any gifts given to the bride during the wedding are kept by her husband’s family. During hardships, women get isolated without any monetary support,” Josephine said.

Around 210 cases were considered at the adalat, of which 47 were resolved. Around 153 cases would be taken up in the next adalat Responding to a case filed by a woman about a bike racing gang in the locality attacking her husband, commission member M S Thara said parents play a key role in letting their children get away with crimes. “Parents hide the crimes their children commit and at times, even encourage it. They too are equally responsible for this. It is the parents’ duty to teach their child that any action done to cause distress to others is illegal,” she said.