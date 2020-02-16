CPM to finalise action against Alan and Thwaha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM may soon make public the party action against Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the two students from Kozhikode who were charged with UAPA after being arrested for alleged Maoist links. Sources said the CPM has made up its mind to expel the duo from the party.

Though it does not support the UAPA charges and NIA taking over the case, the CPM is likely to take action against the two students for alleged Maoist links. The issue came up during discussions at the state committee meet on Saturday. Sources said the subject came up amidst discussion on another matter. It was then pointed out that the students are now under suspension, and after clearance from the state leadership, expulsion could be finalised.

A couple of state committee members raised questions, following which the leadership explained its stand. According to sources, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pointed out that the party is against UAPA. When they were arrested, the police had charged them with UAPA. The party was of the view that this was not right. However, while procedures were still on, the case was taken over by NIA. That is why the government wrote to the Centre to assign the case back to the state. Once a decision is taken, the party will take a call.