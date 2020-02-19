Capital’s bus shelters cry for facilities

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few years ago, several bus shelters in the city got a makeover with additional facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras, FM radio connection, LED display boards and lights for illumination. But, due to lack of maintenance, these hi-tech facilities have become dysfunctional, thereby inconveniencing commuters.

T’Puram Express takes a look at the bus shelters.

Karyavattom and Sreekaryam

Though the Karyavattom campus bus stop has a properly maintained overhead roof, none of the lights work. “Waiting for a bus during late hours is uncomfortable, raising safety concerns,” said Kavya Shabu, research scholar, Government College, Karyavattom. She added that the waiting shelter at Sreekaryam is congested.“People are forced to wait on the road amid the huge traffic,” she said.

VJT Hall

The two bus shelters constructed by Pratheeksha Bus Shelters Kerala Private Limited have been maintained by Jaypee Ads Private Limited. Although both the shelters have well-maintained roofs, only one shelter is illuminated by the LED display hoarding. “This is one of the busiest bus stops in the city but the safety of passengers, especially women, is at risk due to lack of proper lighting. Sometimes, the only source of light is from the headlights of vehicles passing by or from the wayside eateries,” said Ajay S Kumar, an IT employee.

Palayam

The bus shelter was constructed using MLA V S Sivakumar’s development fund during his tenure as the minister. The shelter is congested, does not have efficient disabled-friendly ramps and is not illuminated. “Streetlights are the only source of light,” said a woman, who preferred anonymity.

Museum

The Museum bus shelter maintained by the Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Corporation Limited (TRDCL) has CCTV surveillance cameras, seating facilities and speakers. Despite these, the lack of proper lighting is the main issue here. Vijitha S, a student, said: “I usually try to catch the early bus so that I don’t have to wait when it gets dark.”

Sasthamangalam

One of the bus stops does not have sufficient seating and commuters sit on cement slabs while waiting for buses.

Statue

Undertaken by the corporation with the TRDCL, the bus stop does have functional CCTVs but the speakers do not work efficiently.On these issues, Mayor K Sreekumar said: “We plan to upgrade the facilities at bus stops. The lighting issues, in particular, will be taken up and a solution found.”