Rampant dredging continues, despite government order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the launch of KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) -funded Akkulam rejuvenation project, dredging continues unabated at Akkulam. Even though the order from the state government suspends all dredging activities at Akkulam, the Kerala Clays and Ceramics Products Ltd continues to dredge and transport large quantities of sand from Akkulam Lake. However, when contacted, the authorities of Kerala Clays and Ceramics Products Ltd claimed that they have the clearance from the government to continue dredging and move clay from the dumping sites till March-end.

The officials associated with the project said that they have submitted a letter to the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd multiple times to stall all dredging activities in the lake by Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Ltd. Around 2.7 lakh cubic metre clay and silt have been dumped on seven sites around the lake.

There are allegations that the company is moving the clay without paying royalty fees to the Mining and Geology Department. It is learnt that they have to pay a royalty fee of Rs 700 to the department to move one cubic metre. However, an official of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd said that the company will stop all its activities in the lake by March-end.

Dredging till march?

