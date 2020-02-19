Sub registrar offices to be of ISO standards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sub-registrar offices in the state will soon be modified to meet ISO standards. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was improving the infrastructure of sub-registrar offices and introducing advanced technology there with the aim to provide easy service to the public. He was speaking at a ceremony inaugurating 10 new sub-registrar offices and the construction work of another 10 sub registrar offices through video conference.

“Using technology to improve the services provided in a timely manner is the government’s aim. We have started renovating as well as making new buildings of registrar offices that are over 100 years old with that goal in mind. We have allocated a fund of `100 crore through KIIFB which will be used to build 48 registrar offices and 3 registration complexes,” said the CM.

The chief minister also said that the technological advancements had helped thwart corruption and fraud to an extent. The government has also introduced e-stamping project to counter fake stamp papers for transactions above `1 lakh. Soon all sub registrar offices will also have CCTV cameras, he added.

The newly inaugurated sub registrar offices were Perambra, and Payyoli in Kozhikode, Thenjippalam, Tanur, Kalpakanchery and Kuttipuram in Malappuram, Cherpulasshery in Palakkad and Kunnamkulam and Akkikavu in Thrissur.

Construction works of sub registrar offices have begun at the Kottayam registration complex in Kottayam, Mundoor in Thrissur, West Hill, Chathamangalam, Azhiyoor, Vilyappally, Farook and Kozhikode registration complex in Kozhikode, Iritty in Kannur and Thrikarippur in Kasargod.

