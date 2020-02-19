Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sub registrar offices to be of ISO standards

The chief minister also said that the technological advancements had helped thwart corruption and fraud to an extent.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sub-registrar offices in the state will soon be modified to meet ISO standards. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was improving the infrastructure of sub-registrar offices and introducing advanced technology there with the aim to provide easy service to the public. He was speaking at a ceremony inaugurating 10 new sub-registrar offices and the construction work of another 10 sub registrar offices through video conference.

“Using technology to improve the services provided in a timely manner is the government’s aim. We have started renovating as well as making new buildings of registrar offices that are over 100 years old with that goal in mind. We have allocated a fund of `100 crore through KIIFB which will be used to build 48 registrar offices and 3 registration complexes,” said the CM.

The chief minister also said that the technological advancements had helped thwart corruption and fraud to an extent. The government has also introduced e-stamping project to counter fake stamp papers for transactions  above `1 lakh. Soon all sub registrar offices will also have CCTV cameras, he added.

The newly inaugurated sub registrar offices were Perambra, and Payyoli in Kozhikode, Thenjippalam, Tanur, Kalpakanchery and Kuttipuram in Malappuram, Cherpulasshery in Palakkad and Kunnamkulam and Akkikavu in Thrissur.

Construction works of sub registrar offices have begun at the Kottayam registration complex in Kottayam, Mundoor in Thrissur, West Hill, Chathamangalam, Azhiyoor, Vilyappally, Farook and Kozhikode registration complex in Kozhikode, Iritty in Kannur and Thrikarippur in Kasargod.

Better infra
Newly opened sub registrar offices were Perambra, and Payyoli in Kozhikode, Thenjippalam, Tanur, Kalpakanchery and Kuttipuram in Malappuram, Cherplashery in Palakkad and Kunnamkulam and Akkikavu in Thrissur

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp