Prakasanam education project to include motivation classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amotivational class to help students tackle exam fears and provide guidance for Class XII examinations will be held on March 2. Minister Kadakampally Surendran is conducting an awareness programme on the same in the Kazhakoottam constituency as part of the ‘Prakasam Education Project’.

The event will be held from 10am to 12 noon at the Kazhakoottam Al-Saj Convention Centre.

Class XII students can participate in a class led by Magician Gopinath Muthukad.

Similar motivational classes organised for SSLC and Class XII students in recent weeks have been a huge success.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the programme aims to increase overall pass percentage in the constituency by guiding students to approach the exam through scientific methods and avoid fear of examinations.

In the past three years, a career guidance workshop was also being organised as part of the Prakasam Education Program for students who passed the SSLC and Class XII examinations here.

The project also provides help to financially-backward students and encourages students, teachers and parent-teacher associations to perform better through rewards.