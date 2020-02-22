In a first, breastfeeding pods to be installed

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For new mothers, figuring out how to breastfeed in public without feeling judged or ostracised is hard work in itself. Even as breastfeeding remains one of the most natural things a mother can do to feed her child, doing so in public is still a taboo in the eyes of many.

The Social Justice Department (SJD) is all set to promote public breastfeeding in the state by establishing breastfeeding pods at district collectorates and public spaces. The novel initiative will be rolled out through the Kerala Startup Mission.

“Despite its remarkable progress in socio-economic-health indicators, breastfeeding in public is yet to pick up in the state,” said an officer at the SJD.

It is learnt that the pods will be installed by ‘I Love 9 Months’, a startup that provides virtual and offline support to expectant and new mothers. “We are holding discussions with SJD and Integrated Child Development Scheme in this regard. Public spaces that elicit more footfall of women will be preferred. This includes district collectorates, local body offices, medical colleges and district hospitals among others,” said Ganga Raj, co-founder of I Love 9 Months.

Two pods on pilot basis

Meanwhile, SJD officials said that though it had given its nod to set up breastfeeding pods at 14 district collectorates and other important public spaces, two pods will be set up first on a pilot basis. After assessing its acceptability, the remaining pods will be established.Earlier, in a survey conducted by I Love 9 Months among 1,400 lactating mothers across 14 districts, around 90.1 percent of the respondents reported that if clean, safe, private breastfeeding pods were available in their cities, they would use it.

The ideal baby food

According to the World Health Organisation, breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival. The ideal food item for infants, breast milk is safe, clean and contains antibodies that help protect them from many common childhood illnesses. However, inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes continues to undermine efforts to improve breastfeeding rates and duration worldwide.