Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KM Bashir death: College professors help police establish speeding charges

Team of SCT profs Prakash, Sabu V R and V K Chitrakumar assisted the police

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

Suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a team of professors from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, in the capital, that helped police establish that the car allegedly driven by Sriram Venkitaraman which killed journalist KM Basheer was speeding at the time of mishap.According to a 
College release, a team led by automobile department head Prakash, associate professors Sabu V R, V K Chitrakumar had assisted the police in preparing the scientific report that helped establish the crucial piece of evidence in the chargesheet filed by the police. 

The police in its chargesheet had stated that car was speeding at 100 kmph when it hit Basheer’s bike. Sriram was booked under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been charged under sections 184(dangerous driving), 185 and 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act. These charges can earn him jail sentence up to ten years. It was after midnight on August 3, 2019, that journalist KM Basheer, bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj, was killed in a road accident in the state capital. His motorcycle was knocked down by a car, allegedly driven by the IAS officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Basheer Sriram Venkitaraman
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp